Kozhikode: Despite repeated warnings from the railways, stray dogs roaming railway stations in Kozhikode remain a growing menace to passengers, with no decisive action taken so far.

Taking note of the situation, in which passengers are regularly at risk of dog bites, the railways have sent letters urging immediate measures to address the growing threat. However, it is alleged that the corporation has not intervened effectively. A meeting between railway officials and the corporation to discuss the relocation of stray dogs in the station premises has also failed to yield any desired results.

Besides Kozhikode, the stray dog menace has also been reported at Elathur, West Hill, Vellayil, and Kallayi railway stations. Following complaints from the railways, the corporation has directed that barriers, such as compound walls with gates, be constructed around these stations to prevent dogs from entering. It further called for the implementation of scientific waste management systems and the appointment of a nodal officer at each station.

The railways, however, point out that despite these measures, the stray dog problem persists. Announcements are being made regularly to discourage feeding dogs on station premises. Waste bins on platforms have been moved to elevated stands to keep them out of the dogs’ reach. Waste collection trolleys are fully covered, and contract workers have been given strict instructions to prevent garbage from spilling during transport.

The railways have requested that the corporation take immediate action to capture the stray dogs and relocate them to shelters.

Complaint to Chief Secretary

Sirajudeen Illathodi, a member of the South Railway Zone Users Consultative Committee, has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary highlighting the growing threat posed by stray dogs at railway stations.

The complaint points out that stray dogs roaming inside stations under the Palakkad railway division, including Kozhikode, Feroke, Shoranur and Tirur, are posing serious threats to passengers.