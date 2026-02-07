Thiruvalla: A six-member gang, including a KAAPA case accused, sexually assaulted a woman staff member at an ayurvedic spa after barging into the premises on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the gang threatened and assaulted the woman staff member when she refused their demand for ₹50,000 as extortion money. She was then dragged into a room and sexually assaulted at knifepoint. The accused also recorded the assault on a mobile phone and fled the premises after snatching ₹2,500 from another staff member at the spa.

When the police arrived at his residence to arrest him, the prime accused unleashed a pet dog on Sub Inspector Unnikrishnan and Civil Police Officer Abhilash. Following this, the police officers were forced to seek treatment after sustaining injuries from dog scratches.

However, the police have arrested two persons, Subin Alexander Chacko (29), alias 'Maranam Subin,' of Pappanavelil in Kuttapuzha and Berlin Das (38) of Muppiriyil in Thiruvalla, in connection with the case. Subin was already booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. Four of the remaining accused are currently absconding. Thiruvalla DySP T R Biju is leading the investigation.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 PM at Manjadi near Thiruvalla. The accused had visited the spa several times earlier to collect extortion money. But trouble erupted when they demanded a larger amount this time, and the staff refused to comply.

In addition to assaulting the woman staff member, the gang also filmed visuals involving a client and the staff member. The staff members initially hesitated to lodge a police complaint, fearing the death threats hurled by the accused. After the police were informed of the incident, a case was registered on Tuesday.

According to police, Subin has been arraigned as an accused in 11 cases, including attempted murder. Berlin Das is also facing multiple criminal cases. Both have been remanded in judicial custody.