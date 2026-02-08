Ranni: Thanks to the timely help of the Haritha Karma Sena, Asif Ansari finally recovered the key documents he had lost two months ago.

The documents, along with a bag containing a phone worth around ₹30,000, cash and other papers, had gone missing from his possession near the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The Haritha Karma Sena volunteers discovered the bag among the waste collected while sorting at the Material Collection Facility (MCF) under the Ranni Panchayat.

While making efforts to recover his lost documents, Asif Ansari was suddenly alerted via WhatsApp that they had been found. However, the cash and phone were still missing. It is suspected that the person who had taken the bag removed the money and phone, bound the remaining documents in a plastic cover and threw them off a moving bus.

It was while sorting the plastic waste that members of the Haritha Karma Sena in Ward 10 came across a tightly wrapped bundle. Upon opening it, they found documents including Aadhaar and PAN cards. Realising that they belonged to a resident of Erattupetta, Soumya, one of the volunteers, sent a message to a relative there. Asif saw the message in a WhatsApp group and contacted the Haritha Karma Sena members. By then, two months had already passed since the loss. Overjoyed at recovering his documents, Asif finally collected them and returned home.