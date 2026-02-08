Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of reports about illegal activities linked to spas, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has decided to launch a crackdown on similar establishments operating in violation of rules, Mayor V V Rajesh said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajesh said the move was prompted by a recent incident in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, where a gangster allegedly raped a spa employee after she refused to give him money.

The BJP leader said he had sought reports from corporation officials and the police, who confirmed that several spas in the city were functioning without adhering to prescribed norms.

"Directions have been issued to verify the licences granted to all spas functioning within the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits. Inspections will be conducted at all spas that have been issued licences," he said.

Rajesh said police had earlier inspected some spas following tip-offs, but could not take action as all employees, both men and women, were above 18 years of age.

He added that the corporation and police were now planning a joint enforcement drive, and that a detailed action plan would be finalised by Monday after consultations with senior officials.

The mayor alleged that certain spas were involved in illegal cross-massage activities under the cover of legitimate businesses.

He said corporation licences require spas to employ qualified masseurs and have a doctor on duty, but claimed that most centres failed to meet these conditions. He also alleged that some doctors were supporting such unlawful practices and said their details would be forwarded to the Medical Council.

Rajesh further claimed that a section of police personnel had links with spa-related mafias operating in the city.

"Both the corporation and senior police officers have information about such officials. Strict action will be taken against any spa found to be involved in immoral or illegal activities. The licences of such spas will be cancelled and criminal proceedings initiated with police support," he said.

He also said he had received information about a February 7 incident in which a spa owner allegedly misbehaved with a woman who had been called for an interview.

The corporation would examine whether criminal gangs were behind spa operations, as reported in other parts of the state, and would deal with the issue seriously, he added.