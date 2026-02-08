Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday demanded an explanation from the Congress leadership, a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogated UDF convener Adoor Prakash as part of the probe into the Sabarimala gold scam.

Addressing the media here, he argued that the involvement of Congress leaders in the alleged gold theft at the Ayyappa temple is being uncovered. Rubbishing the allegations raised by Congress against the LDF government, the minister claimed that the SIT probe would reveal the “true colours” of Congress members who allegedly conspired in the crime.

“The criminal face of Congress is being unmasked. K C Venugopal should give an explanation about the role of party members in the Sabarimala gold scam. After Adoor Prakash, Congress MP Anto Antony is also facing allegations of links with the key accused in the case. A photo showing Unnikrishnan Potty’s meeting with former AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Anto Antony confirms the party’s dealings with those behind the gold theft. Venugopal, who is close to the Gandhi family, has not given any explanation about this meeting,” Sivankutty alleged.

He added that the probe was extended to Congress leaders when the UDF started protests against the LDF government, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan over the case.

“Anto Antony had reportedly received ₹2 crore from Nedumparambil Finance and Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate, which are under scrutiny in the Sabarimala gold theft case. But the Congress leadership is still keeping mum. Opposition leader V D Satheesan and other Congress leaders must clarify whether the party was aware of this financial transaction,” Sivankutty said.

The minister made these allegations a day after the SIT interrogated Adoor Prakash in the case. According to reports, the probe team questioned the Congress MP for two-and-a-half hours.

After the interrogation, Prakash told the media that he had given clear answers to all questions. He added that the SIT did not question him about his financial transactions. Referring to his meeting with Unnikrishnan Potty, key accused in the scam, he said he knew him as an Ayyappa devotee and a resident of his constituency.

He also said the interrogation was not conducted in Potty’s presence and denied any political motive behind the SIT’s move.

“I don’t see anything unusual in the interrogation,” he said.