Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has given in-principle approval for setting up two multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, clearing proposals by the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) and the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) .

According to orders issued by the Fisheries and Ports Department, the Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) has been authorised to negotiate the terms and conditions of long-term land lease agreements with both central public sector undertakings and to enter into non-binding memoranda of understanding, subject to further government approval.

CONCOR has proposed to establish an MMLP on around 25 acres of land at Kottukal, near the port, with the land estimated to cost ₹7-8 crore per acre. The proposed lease model includes a monthly rent of ₹1.5 lakh per acre, with a 5 per cent annual escalation, along with 2 per cent revenue sharing from total operational income. Infrastructure development and statutory clearances for the project will be undertaken by CONCOR, with facilitation from VISL.

Meanwhile, CWC has sought allocation of up to 50 acres of land at Amaravila, alongside the existing railway line, for its logistics park. The land is estimated to cost ₹4-4.5 crore per acre. The proposed lease terms include a monthly rent of ₹1 lakh per acre, a 5 per cent annual escalation, and 2 per cent revenue sharing. VISL will acquire and lease out the land, while CWC will be responsible for developing the required infrastructure and obtaining statutory approvals

The projects aim to strengthen the port's logistics ecosystem and support its long-term growth. Vizhinjam Port has handled 670 vessels and 1.34 million TEUs as of December 31, 2025. Capacity augmentation works currently underway are expected to increase the port's annual handling capacity from 1.5 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by December 2028, along with the development of two multipurpose berths spanning 1,220 metres.