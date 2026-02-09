Confident Group MD TA Joseph on Monday criticised certain YouTubers for spreading what he termed as false and misleading narratives about Roy CJ, the company's chairman, who died by suicide on January 30. He said such reports were deeply distressing for Roy's family.

Speaking to the media, Joseph said the recent Income Tax Department raids at the Confident Group's Bengaluru office were routine in nature and not linked to any wrongdoing. "Similar inspections were conducted earlier in 2016. This was also a routine check, and there is nothing wrong on the company's part," he said.

He dismissed allegations made by certain YouTubers linking the company to FEMA violations and money laundering. "They are targeting the deceased, which is shameful and unacceptable. Such claims are aimed at destroying the family," Joseph said.

Joseph stated that Confident Group is a debt-free company with no investors. "But our clients themselves are our investors," he said, reiterating that the company has no involvement in money laundering or any illicit activities. He maintained that all investment commitments are transparent, including Roy's investments in the film industry.

Assuring investors, Joseph said that all ongoing projects are progressing as planned despite the chairman's death. "The demise of the chairman will not affect our projects. We have taken up several projects in Kerala and we take complete responsibility for them," he said. He added that projects in Bengaluru, which were directly overseen by Roy, are largely complete, with only painting work pending in two projects.

Joseph also said the Income Tax officials were cooperative during the search operations. "The inspections were conducted during working hours, and the officials were courteous and helpful. There was no harassment of any kind," he said.

He rejected claims by Roy's brother that the chairman was harassed by the IT officials, stating that there was "no such incident". Joseph expressed full confidence in the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team.

Reiterating the company's financial stability, Joseph assured investors that Confident Group would navigate the current situation with confidence and continue operations without disruption.