Key events in Kerala today: Under-20 Inter-District Football Championship, Handicrafts exhibition on Feb 9
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including football championships, musical tributes, and cultural festivals.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: State Youth Under-20 Inter-District Football Championship, 10 am
- Kizhakkekotta Attukal Shopping Complex: S P Venkitesh commemoration and musical tribute by 'Pattinte Kootukar', 4 pm
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: S P Venkitesh remembrance gathering and musical tribute; Inauguration by K Jayakumar, 5 pm
- Govt. Women's College: National Research Conference and Higher Education Expo; Inauguration by Minister R. Bindu, 10 am
- Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, Nadapanthal: Distribution of the second phase of medical aid from the Temple Trust by Minister V Sivankutty, 10 am
- Thycaud Police Ground: International Folk Festival; Handicrafts exhibition at 10 am, performance of Brazilian and Spanish dances at 5 pm, concluding ceremony by Minister R Bindu at 6 pm
- Kanakakkunnu: Conclusion of the Escalera Women's Fest, a cultural gathering featuring students from various colleges, 6 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham (Literary Workers' Co-operative Society), Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival–9.30 am, Inauguration of the Poets' Meet. Eliyamma Kora–3 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium: Manorama Housing Exhibition – 10.30 am
- Ernakulam Subhash Park: Portrait drawing organised by the students of Pullepady Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School; Inauguration by T J Vinod, MLA – 10.30 am
- Nedumbassery CIASL Ground: Inauguration of CIAL Aero Park by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – 10.30 am
- Kalamassery Kochi Cancer Research Centre: Inauguration of the new CCRC building by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – 3 pm
- Panangad, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS): International Energy Festival; Innovation and Information Communication Day; KMRL MD Lokanath Behera – 10 am, Energy Club Competition – 10.30 am, Concluding Session – 4.30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Children's Creative Evening – 6 pm, Kalabhavan Mani Commemoration (by Desheeya Kalasamskrithi) – 6.30 pm
- TD Road, Lakshmibai Towers: Discussion on Dr B R Ambedkar's book 'Revolution and Counter-Revolution in Ancient India', organised by Viswa Samvada Kendra – 6 pm
Kozhikode
- Kundungal Yuvatharang Bhavan: Inauguration of a Women's Empowerment and Vocational Training Scheme, organised by the Yuvatharang Vanitha Vedi (Women's Forum). Inauguration by C J Jain, Asst. District Industries Officer, at 9.30 am.
- Kairali Showroom, BSNL Customer Service Centre, Mananchira: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirrors), 10 am.
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am.
- Meenchantha–Payyanakkal Millath Colony Road: Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 11 am.
- Town Hall: Kerala Service Pensioners' League State Conference, Inauguration of Delegates' Conference by C P Cheriya Muhammed, Muslim League State Secretary, 2.30 pm, Conference inauguration by P K Kunhalikutty, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, 4 pm, Inauguration of the Cultural Conference by P K Parakkadavu, 6.30 pm.
- Open Auditorium, Aradhana Nursery School, Paroppady: Felicitation for public representatives by Sneha Residents' Association. Inauguration by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, 4 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Monthly Mehfil (musical gathering) 'Pinneyum Pinneyum Aaro Kinavil' (A tribute to Gireesh Puthenchery), organised by Varmukil Foundation. Featuring Playback Singer Sindhu Premkumar, 5 pm.
- Manasi Boutique, Thondayad: Inauguration of 'Scheherazade,' a cultural space, by Actor Irshad Ali, 5 pm.
