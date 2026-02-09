Iravipuram/ Kollam: A late-evening visit by a nesting sea turtle to the beach near the Kakathoppu church in Iravipuram turned into a coordinated conservation effort, with the police stepping in to protect the reptile and its eggs.

The large black turtle reached the shore around 8 pm and was first noticed by a group of children playing nearby. As the sighting spread by word of mouth, several people gathered to watch the rare nesting event. Upon receiving the alert, the Iravipuram police, along with the Coastal Police, rushed to Kakathoppu and dispersed the crowd to ensure the turtle remained undisturbed. After laying the eggs, the turtle covered them with sand and returned to the sea. The police later secured the nesting site by fencing it off with wooden poles.

The nesting area at Kakathoppu in Iravipuram has been cordoned off with poles to safeguard the turtle’s eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sea turtles come ashore from the sea to lay their eggs. They dig a pit about one and a half feet deep in the sand and complete the nesting process in roughly 45 minutes. A single turtle lays an average of around 180 eggs, which hatch after 45 to 60 days. A hatchling usually measures about one inch in length and weighs close to 50 grams. Soon after hatching, the young turtles instinctively make their way to the sea.

If you spot a sea turtle laying eggs:

Immediately inform Forest Department officials, turtle conservation activists or the police.

Do not gather around, make noise or shine torchlights, as this can disturb the turtle.

Ensure the nesting site is protected from dogs and other animals.

Make sure the turtle safely returns to the sea after laying its eggs.

Turtles digging a pit in the sand to lay eggs is a natural process. Do not interfere or try to assist the turtle.