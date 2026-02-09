Thiruvananthapuram: The newly elected BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and representatives from local self-government institutions left for New Delhi on Tuesday on the special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegation, led by Mayor V V Rajesh, departed from Thampanoor railway station aboard the Kerala Express. BJP state general secretary Adv V Suresh flagged off the journey. The elected representatives will meet the Prime Minister on Thursday at a function scheduled at his official residence. The delegation will also call on Union Minister George Kurian at his residence.

Rajesh said the visit aims to provide first-hand exposure and training in the higher functioning of democratic institutions. He added that the delegation would use the opportunity to gain insights into governance at the national level. During meetings with Union ministers, the representatives will discuss ways to further improve development initiatives in Thiruvananthapuram.

The team will also visit Parliament to familiarise itself with parliamentary procedures. According to party sources, receptions have been arranged for the delegation at several railway stations across Kerala and in other states during the journey.

Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, BJP city unit president Karamana Jayan, senior party leaders, and hundreds of party workers and elected representatives were present at Thampanoor railway station to see off the delegation.

The group includes panchayat and municipality chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and opposition leaders. The BJP said the visit would strengthen grassroots implementation of central schemes and contribute to urban development.