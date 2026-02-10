The 48-year-old Alappuzha advocate, who was out on bail after being arrested in October 2025 for the possession of MDMA, died by suicide at her residence in Karoor on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sathya Mol.

The Ambalapuzha police said that she was found hanging from the Truss work on their terrace. The body was discovered by her son, Sourav, in the morning at their residence, Kausalya Nivas. They suspect that the death occurred between 3 am and 11 am.

Sathya was arrested when the Alappuzha District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) intercepted their car while they were returning from Kochi. Sathya and her son were caught with 2.72 grams of MDMA after a surveillance that spanned three years.

They were then handed over to Punnapra police, who registered a case under the NDPS Act for illicit trafficking and criminal conspiracy. Their car was also seized.

A subsequent raid by the Amabalappuzha police on their house at Karoor led to the recovery of 2.23 grams of MDMA, 40.12 grams of ganja, 2 grams of hybrid ganja, a weighing machine, ₹7,690 in cash, and materials used for packing and consumption, including OCB papers (rolling paper).

Following the arrest, officials said that Sathya, who occasionally takes up cases at the Family Court in Karunagappally, Kollam, ran a drug racket at her house in Purakkad, and that her son Sourav, a first-year degree student at Government College, Ambalappuzha, was her business partner. Her profession served as a cover, and the duo used the 'advocate' sticker on their car to evade checks.

The rooftop area at their home functioned like a bar, except that instead of alcohol, MDMA and ganja were served. The customers had to consume the substances inside the house itself to avoid getting caught later.