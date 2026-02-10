Kochi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) backed the release of the movie 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha' and informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday (February 10) that although the film may have drawn inspiration from the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, it is unlikely to have any impact on the trial of the accused.

Justice Bechu Kurian was hearing a petition filed by the father of the accused, who argued that the film could influence the ongoing trial before the Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the hearing, the Central government counsel, appearing for the Union government, the CBFC, and its Regional Officer, told the Court that she had personally attended a screening of the film as a legal expert. She said she compared the film with the FIRs in the case and found that the names of the parties, circumstances, and manner of the crime were different. She added that, in her view, the film conveyed a message against drug abuse and online gambling.

She further submitted that the Examination Committee’s report had been forwarded to the CBFC for approval and that certification was still pending.

However, counsel for the petitioner argued that the film reflects only the police version of events. He claimed that the movie defames the petitioner’s family if viewers are able to identify the accused through the storyline. He maintained that the family had not sought public attention and that artistic freedom should not undermine the dignity of a living family. He also expressed willingness to watch the film.

The petitioner’s counsel further submitted that the trailer itself establishes defamation. He argued that the Censor Board focuses mainly on violence and vulgarity, and does not adequately consider whether a film is defamatory or whether it could affect a fair trial.

After considering the submissions, the Court posted the matter for hearing next week to await the CBFC’s report.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers filed a counter affidavit denying that the movie is directly based on the Venjaramoodu case. They stated that the film would not result in trial by media or influence witnesses or public opinion.

They also contended that the film addresses social vices and does not harm anyone’s reputation. The filmmakers claimed that misleading social media posts were not linked to their production team.

In response, the petitioner argued that "the movie's announcement, promotional content, narrative similarity, public perception and social media discourse clearly establish that the movie draws direct or indirect inspiration from the Venjaramoodu incidents, which form the subject matter of pending Sessions Trials."

The petitioner further submitted that even indirect depictions or thematic similarities capable of identifying the accused or the incident are sufficient to prejudice a fair trial.

He also countered the filmmakers’ claim that viral social media posts would not affect the proceedings, stating that digital platforms have an immediate, irreversible, and widespread influence on public opinion.

(With Live Law inputs)