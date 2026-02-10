Thiruvananthapuram: The nationwide strike on February 12 will affect the operation of government offices, banks, schools and all sectors in Kerala. Joint trade unions have announced that Sabarimala pilgrims and the Maramon Convention are exempted from the agitation. Hence, Kozhencherry and Thottappuzhassery panchayats in Pathanamthitta district will not be affected by the strike as the Maramon Convention is underway.

Only essential services such as milk supply, newspapers, hospitals, medical stores, fire and rescue services, and ambulances are exempted from the strike.

Industrial, agricultural, and commercial sectors will remain non-operational for 24 hours. Public transport is also expected to be affected, as workers from all sectors are participating in the strike.

Various farmers’ unions and political parties, including the CPM and CPI, have backed the strike. State government employees, teachers’ associations, and unions in banking, insurance, defence, railways, ports, and the navy have decided to join the protest. Street vendors, press employees, scheme workers, headload workers, and gig workers will also observe the strike.

Trade union representatives said the strike would impact the IT sector, small-scale industries, the private sector, plantations, electricity services, and container freight stations.

KSRTC services are likely to be disrupted, as Left-backed trade unions will participate in the strike. However, the BJP-backed NGO Sangh will not take part in the nationwide protest.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told reporters that “not less than 30 crore workers” are expected to participate in the strike. She said that around 25 crore workers took part in the previous agitation on July 9, 2025.

According to a statement by the joint forum, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has extended full support to the protest and will mobilise farmers in support of trade unions’ demands.

Similarly, the joint front of agricultural workers’ unions is participating in the campaign, with a special focus on restoring MGNREGA.

The trade unions called for the strike, demanding that the Centre scrap the four labour codes and rules, and withdraw the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

The unions are also demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

The joint forum includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC.