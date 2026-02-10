Thrissur: Amid the ongoing political debate over renowned poet and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Chairman K Satchidanandan’s criticism of continuous rule, the CPM initiated steps to pacify him. On Tuesday, CPM Thrissur district secretary KV Abdul Khader visited the poet at his residence in Vadookkara and held discussions with him. The move comes amid rumours that the poet had targeted the CPM-led LDF government’s 10 years in power in Kerala.

After the meeting, Khader told the media that Satchidanandan made the observation from a broad perspective, but that the media had presented it differently. He added that the party does not view the remarks as election-related. According to him, Satchidanandan’s comments were made beyond the framework of party politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“K Satchidanandan is a secular leftist. He has always been respected by the party,” the district secretary added.

On Monday, Satchidanandan said that consecutive rule is not healthy for democracy. He said that what is best for Kerala is a system in which parties alternate in power and that, in a democracy, it is a general principle for the ruling side and the opposition to take turns. He also remarked that when a party remains in power continuously, even those whom the party itself does not desire tend to enter it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, writer Sarah Joseph also came forward with a similar opinion opposing consecutive rule.