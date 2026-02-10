Key events in Kerala today: National Research Conference and Kerala Higher Education Expo, Book Festival on Feb 10
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including conferences, exhibitions, and cultural programs.
Inauguration of the Rakshakavacham project by Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram, book festival in Kottayam, weekly event 'ONV Smarana' in memory of late poet-lyricist O N V Kurup in Kochi, Exhibition of students' paintings in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Hotel Hycinth: Inauguration of the Rakshakavacham project by Minister V Sivankutty - 10:00 am
- Court Hall, State Minority Commission Headquarters, Sasthamangalam: State Minority Commission Sitting - 11:00 am
- Govt. Women's College, Vazhuthacaud: National Research Conference and Kerala Higher Education Expo - 9:30 am
- Poorna Hotel, Statue: Monthly gathering of the Association of Retired Treasury Staff (ARTS) - 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9:30 am.
- Aided School Teachers' Co-operative Society Auditorium, near the Railway Station: Inauguration of the District Conference of 'Vanakudumbam', the organization of retired officials from the Forest Department. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA – 10:00 am.
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Nature Life monthly seminar 'Fasting and Health'. Dr Jacob Vadakkanchery – 10:30 am.
- MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Mar Dionysius Quiz 'Inquisit 2026' for students – 9:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam, St. Albert's College: Seminar on 'Art and Culture' organized by the Language Department. Talk on Mudiyettu by Keezhillam Unni Krishnan – 9:30 am. Mudiyettu performance by the Keezhillam Sankarankutty Marar Memorial Mudiyettu Troupe – 3:30 pm.
- Kaloor, Gokulam Convention Centre: Annual General Meeting of the Kerala Water Authority Retired Engineers' Association. Participants: A.C.K. Nair, P.B. Nooh – 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam, AIBEA Hall, Mahakavi Bharathiyar Road: Anniversary of the All Kerala Bank Retirees' Cultural Association. Participants: Santhosh Varma, E.P. Sreekumar – 10:00 am.
- Chittoor Area: 'Sneha Thanal' (A Shade of Love) initiative by Ernakulam Specialist Hospital. Care for bedridden patients and free medicine distribution – 10:00 am.
- Hotel Marine Inn, Menaka: State conference of the Kerala Textiles Garments Federation – 11:00 am.
- Pathadipalam, PWD Rest House: Investors' Meet organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce. Inauguration by Minister P. Rajeev – 11:15 am.
- Ernakulam, Maharajas College: Book release of 'Subash Park Charithratheetha Kalathe Kaumaram' by Mayor V K Minimol – 2:00 pm.
- Edappally, Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): Weekly event 'ONV Smarana' (In memory of late poet-lyricist O N V Kurup), Karaoke Ganamela (musical night) presented by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum – 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Idiyangara: C P Kunju Commemoration, inauguration by V Vaseef, 7:30 pm.
- Mananchira Kairali Showroom: Exhibition and sales fair of Aranmula mirrors, 10:00 am.
- Aathma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Aathma Art Gallery Aathma Global Art Movement, 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of students' paintings organised by Alakode Sharon School of Arts, by Artist Madanan, 11:00 am.
- Vyapara Bhavan: T Nasirudheen Memorial Day; inauguration of the T Nasirudheen Palliative Centre office by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi District Committee, by State President Raju Apsara, 11:30 am.
- Town Hall: Kerala Service Pensioners' League State Conference, Seminar on 'Manifesto for Future Kerala', inauguration by N. Shamsudheen MLA 2:00 pm, Council Meet 4:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Gaananjali (musical tribute) on Girish Puthenchery's death anniversary, organised by Beacon Calicut, inauguration by V M Vinu, 5:45 pm.
- Alakapuri: Creative skills workshop for the differently-abled, jointly organised by ULCCS Foundation and NABARD, inauguration by NABARD District Development Manager V. Ragesh, 10:00 am.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Saveri Creations' 'Ashan' documentary screening, inauguration by writer U K Kumaran, 4:00 pm.
- Nalanda: Distribution of financial aid to street vendors from the OBC category, by Minister O R Kelu, 5:00 pm.
- Thali Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam: Thodayam Kathakali Yogam's Kathakali performance, 'Narakasura Vadham', 5:00 pm.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Anganwadi Arts Festival by the Department of Women and Child Development, inauguration by Deputy Mayor S. Jayasree, 11:00 am.