Inauguration of the Rakshakavacham project by Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram, book festival in Kottayam, weekly event 'ONV Smarana' in memory of late poet-lyricist O N V Kurup in Kochi, Exhibition of students' paintings in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Hotel Hycinth: Inauguration of the Rakshakavacham project by Minister V Sivankutty - 10:00 am

Inauguration of the Rakshakavacham project by Minister V Sivankutty - 10:00 am Court Hall, State Minority Commission Headquarters, Sasthamangalam: State Minority Commission Sitting - 11:00 am

State Minority Commission Sitting - 11:00 am Govt. Women's College, Vazhuthacaud: National Research Conference and Kerala Higher Education Expo - 9:30 am

National Research Conference and Kerala Higher Education Expo - 9:30 am Poorna Hotel, Statue: Monthly gathering of the Association of Retired Treasury Staff (ARTS) - 10:00 am

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam

Kottayam Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9:30 am.

Book Festival – 9:30 am. Aided School Teachers' Co-operative Society Auditorium, near the Railway Station: Inauguration of the District Conference of 'Vanakudumbam', the organization of retired officials from the Forest Department. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA – 10:00 am.

Inauguration of the District Conference of 'Vanakudumbam', the organization of retired officials from the Forest Department. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA – 10:00 am. Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Nature Life monthly seminar 'Fasting and Health'. Dr Jacob Vadakkanchery – 10:30 am.

Darshana Nature Life monthly seminar 'Fasting and Health'. Dr Jacob Vadakkanchery – 10:30 am. MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Mar Dionysius Quiz 'Inquisit 2026' for students – 9:00 am.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam, St. Albert's College: Seminar on 'Art and Culture' organized by the Language Department. Talk on Mudiyettu by Keezhillam Unni Krishnan – 9:30 am. Mudiyettu performance by the Keezhillam Sankarankutty Marar Memorial Mudiyettu Troupe – 3:30 pm.

Seminar on 'Art and Culture' organized by the Language Department. Talk on Mudiyettu by Keezhillam Unni Krishnan – 9:30 am. Mudiyettu performance by the Keezhillam Sankarankutty Marar Memorial Mudiyettu Troupe – 3:30 pm. Kaloor, Gokulam Convention Centre: Annual General Meeting of the Kerala Water Authority Retired Engineers' Association. Participants: A.C.K. Nair, P.B. Nooh – 10:00 am.

Annual General Meeting of the Kerala Water Authority Retired Engineers' Association. Participants: A.C.K. Nair, P.B. Nooh – 10:00 am. Ernakulam, AIBEA Hall, Mahakavi Bharathiyar Road: Anniversary of the All Kerala Bank Retirees' Cultural Association. Participants: Santhosh Varma, E.P. Sreekumar – 10:00 am.

Anniversary of the All Kerala Bank Retirees' Cultural Association. Participants: Santhosh Varma, E.P. Sreekumar – 10:00 am. Chittoor Area: 'Sneha Thanal' (A Shade of Love) initiative by Ernakulam Specialist Hospital. Care for bedridden patients and free medicine distribution – 10:00 am.

'Sneha Thanal' (A Shade of Love) initiative by Ernakulam Specialist Hospital. Care for bedridden patients and free medicine distribution – 10:00 am. Hotel Marine Inn, Menaka: State conference of the Kerala Textiles Garments Federation – 11:00 am.

State conference of the Kerala Textiles Garments Federation – 11:00 am. Pathadipalam, PWD Rest House: Investors' Meet organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce. Inauguration by Minister P. Rajeev – 11:15 am.

Investors' Meet organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce. Inauguration by Minister P. Rajeev – 11:15 am. Ernakulam, Maharajas College: Book release of 'Subash Park Charithratheetha Kalathe Kaumaram' by Mayor V K Minimol – 2:00 pm.

Book release of 'Subash Park Charithratheetha Kalathe Kaumaram' by Mayor V K Minimol – 2:00 pm. Edappally, Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): Weekly event 'ONV Smarana' (In memory of late poet-lyricist O N V Kurup), Karaoke Ganamela (musical night) presented by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum – 5:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode