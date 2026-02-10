The Cantonment police have submitted a chargesheet against filmmaker and former legislator P T Kunju Muhammed in a case alleging sexual assault on a fellow filmmaker. The chargesheet, submitted in the last week of January, invokes sections relating to outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual assault.

Rejecting Kunju Muhammed’s claim that the complaint was false, the police concluded that a prima facie case was made out and submitted the chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) Court III, Thiruvananthapuram. Police have listed around 15 witnesses in the chargesheet and submitted documentary evidence, including CCTV footage, before the court.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on November 6, 2025, when Kunju Muhammed allegedly assaulted and sexually harassed the woman at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

The complainant stated that the filmmaker behaved inappropriately toward her upon her arrival at the hotel for a meeting related to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which begins this week. Kunju Muhammed was the jury chairman of the festival.