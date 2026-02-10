The Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, will conduct a new written test for the selection of staff nurses, after the previous rank list was cancelled following a probe which exposed irregularities in recruitment.

The recruitment will be based on the test results, eliminating the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government, in January, had instructed the cancellation of the rank list published on October 10 last year and directed that the candidates appointed based on it be relieved immediately, after a detailed probe revealed recruitment fraud. Additionally, it called for a re-test to be conducted by an independent government agency for the recruitment.

Following the directive, the initial rank list was cancelled, and the candidates appointed based on it were relieved of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, the Administrative Committee of RCC proposed a revised scheme, and the government has granted approval to conduct the test in strict adherence to it.

Sreelekha R, the Chief Nursing Officer of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) was suspended in January after a preliminary assessment following a complaint exposed irregularities in the staff nurse selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint alleged that Sreelekha played a key role in preparing the written examination question paper and also served on the interview panel, despite a close relative being among the candidates. The relative reportedly secured first place on the final list, raising concerns about undue advantage and manipulation of the recruitment process.

Following a detailed probe, the Health and Family Welfare Department ordered disciplinary action against Sreelekha. It also instructed authorities to cancel the rank list published on October 10 last year and relieve the candidates appointed based on it immediately.