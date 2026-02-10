Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday constituted a four-member team to investigate the alleged misappropriation of gold and funds linked to the installation of a new flag mast at the Sabarimala temple in 2017.

The team has been formed following directions from the Kerala High Court and will function under the supervision of the VACB southern range Superintendent of Police. The probe team comprises C S Hari, Deputy SP, VACB SIU-1, who will serve as the investigating officer, along with Saji Shankar, Circle Inspector, VACB SIU-1, R Rajesh, Circle Inspector, ACB Pathanamthitta, and Aji G Nath, Circle Inspector, VACB Southern Range.

On Monday, the High Court ordered a vigilance inquiry based on a report submitted by the Sabarimala Chief Vigilance Officer in response to a complaint filed by a devotee alleging irregularities in the flag mast installation.

In his report, the Chief Vigilance Officer said the discrepancies flagged during the preliminary examination were serious in nature and warranted a detailed probe. He noted that the findings pointed to possible offences including criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, falsification of records and cheating, punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.