Kochi: In a significant development in the ongoing Sabarimala gold-plating scandal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a formal summons to Malayalam actor Jayaram. The actor has been directed to appear before the central agency’s Kochi office next Tuesday to provide a detailed statement regarding his association with the prime suspects, especially Unnikrishnan Potty, and a pooja of gold plates held at his residence.

The move comes after the Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) previously recorded the actor's statement at his residence in Chennai. While the SIT has currently categorised the actor as a witness, the ED’s entry signals a deeper probe into the financial “proceeds of crime” and potential money laundering linked to the misappropriation of sacred gold.

The ED is focusing on the actor's long-standing relationship with Unnikrishnan Potty, a central figure in the investigation.

“We have issued a formal summons to Jayaram. It is imperative that we record his statement to understand the exact nature of his association with Unnikrishnan Potty. We are looking to ascertain whether he can provide further details that may assist the investigation into the movement of these assets,” ED sources said.

The controversy erupted when photographs surfaced showing gold-plated panels of the Sabarimala temple being used for a private pooja at Jayaram’s home in Chennai.

During his prior questioning by the SIT, Jayaram maintained that he acted purely out of devotion. He explained that he had known Potty for decades through his annual pilgrimages to the hill shrine. According to the actor, Potty had convinced him that hosting the sacred plates for a ritual at his home would bring “divine prosperity”.

Jayaram has consistently denied any knowledge of the gold being misappropriated or that the movement of these items was unauthorised.

The ED is also verifying the timeline of events. While Jayaram participated in a pooja at Smart Creations, the firm contracted for the gold-plating work, in June 2019, the private ritual at his residence reportedly took place in September 2019.

The ED is investigating whether temple resources were exploited for holding such private poojas and if any financial transactions occurred behind the scenes. Though Jayaram has strongly denied any monetary exchange with Potty or the contractors, the agency aims to verify these claims.

The ED had stepped in last month to probe the financial trail in the Sabarimala gold scam after being cleared by a vigilance court in Kollam to register a case and launch an investigation. The court rejected objections raised by the Special Investigation Team and directed that all documents related to the case, including the FIR, remand report and other connected records, be handed over to the ED.

The Kochi unit of the central agency then registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and its probe focuses specifically on the proceeds of crime. The agency is likely to arraign all those named by the SIT, with sources indicating that more suspects could be added as the inquiry widens.