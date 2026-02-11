Kozhikode: A scuffle between Congress leaders at the reception venue of the party’s ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’, a rally led by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in Kuttiady on Wednesday, has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from political opponents and causing embarrassment within the party.

The incident occurred on the stage during the public meeting when DCC secretary Pramod Kakkattil, who was delivering the welcome address, invited rally captain VD Satheesan to address the gathering.

Visuals from the venue show Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil intervening and blocking Pramod while he was making the announcement, appearing to question the decision to invite Satheesan at that moment. Though Pramod attempted to pacify the MP, he stepped away from the microphone.

After Satheesan concluded his speech, Pramod again approached Shafi and invited him to address the audience. However, the MP initially declined, leading to a brief commotion among leaders on the stage. During the exchange, Pramod took hold of the microphone and urged Shafi to speak. Amid the commotion, senior leader Mullappally Ramachandran, who was standing nearby, was seen losing his balance and falling.

Eventually, Shafi delivered a brief remark, stating that he would not make a long speech. “I have only one thing to say to the Opposition Leader. When the UDF tally crosses 100 during the counting of the Assembly election, Kuttiady will be one of the seats won,” he said.

Following the circulation of the visuals, District Congress Committee president Praveen Kumar, who was present on the stage, clarified that there was no dispute among the leaders.

“As the yatra captain arrived late, Shafi had instructed Pramod, who chaired the meeting, not to invite him to speak at that point. When Pramod proceeded to invite him, Shafi intervened. There was no dispute as reported. Such reports are baseless and are attempts to tarnish the image of the successful Puthuyuga Yatra,” Praveen said.

Meanwhile, Pramod Kakkattil clarified that the original schedule was for MK Raghavan to speak first, followed by Shafi Parambil, and then VD Satheesan. However, since Satheesan arrived more than an hour late, he was invited to speak immediately after Raghavan.

“We have a practice that when the yatra captain arrives, he should be allowed to address the gathering and proceed to the next reception venue without delay. That is why Satheesan was invited to speak before Shafi. There was no dispute over it,” Pramod said.