Feb 12 Bharat Bandh: Karunya Plus lottery draw postponed to Friday
The Karunya Plus (KN-610) lottery draw, originally set for Thursday, February 12, 2026, has been rescheduled to Friday, February 13, at 1:30 PM due to a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by Central Trade Unions on February 12 to protest against the Union Government. This postponement, approved by the Kerala State Lottery Protection Committee citing anticipated difficulties in ticket sales due to the strike, is in accordance with Rule 8(6) of the Kerala Paper Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 2005, as the strike is expected to cause significant disruption across the state.
The Karunya Plus (KN-610) lottery draw, originally set for Thursday, February 12, 2026, has been rescheduled to Friday, February 13, at 1:30 PM due to a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by Central Trade Unions on February 12 to protest against the Union Government. This postponement, approved by the Kerala State Lottery Protection Committee citing anticipated difficulties in ticket sales due to the strike, is in accordance with Rule 8(6) of the Kerala Paper Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 2005, as the strike is expected to cause significant disruption across the state.
The Karunya Plus (KN-610) lottery draw, originally set for Thursday, February 12, 2026, has been rescheduled to Friday, February 13, at 1:30 PM due to a nationwide Bharat Bandh called by Central Trade Unions on February 12 to protest against the Union Government. This postponement, approved by the Kerala State Lottery Protection Committee citing anticipated difficulties in ticket sales due to the strike, is in accordance with Rule 8(6) of the Kerala Paper Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 2005, as the strike is expected to cause significant disruption across the state.
Due to the Bharat Bandh on Thursday (February 12, 2026), the draw of the Karunya Plus (KN-610) lottery scheduled for the day has been postponed to February 13 at 1.30 pm.
The decision was taken following a request from the Kerala State Lottery Protection Committee, which said workers would be unable to sell tickets during the strike. The postponement is subject to Rule 8(6) of the Kerala Paper Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 2005.
Central Trade Unions have called for a nationwide strike against the Union Government on February 12, which is expected to bring the state to a standstill.