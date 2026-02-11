Due to the Bharat Bandh on Thursday (February 12, 2026), the draw of the Karunya Plus (KN-610) lottery scheduled for the day has been postponed to February 13 at 1.30 pm.

The decision was taken following a request from the Kerala State Lottery Protection Committee, which said workers would be unable to sell tickets during the strike. The postponement is subject to Rule 8(6) of the Kerala Paper Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Trade Unions have called for a nationwide strike against the Union Government on February 12, which is expected to bring the state to a standstill.