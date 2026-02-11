Thiruvalla police have arrested one more accused in the case in which a six-member gang allegedly sexually assaulted a woman staff member at an ayurvedic spa in Manjadi. The police took Prashobh, alias “Rokan”, into custody from Ranni, reported Manorama News.

According to the police, the gang forced its way into the spa and demanded ₹50,000 as extortion money. When the woman staff member refused to pay, the accused allegedly threatened and assaulted her. They reportedly dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The gang also allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone before fleeing the premises after snatching ₹2,500 from another staff member.

Earlier, the police arrested Subin Alexander Chacko (29), alias “Marana Subin”, of Pappanavelil in Kuttapuzha; Berlin Das (38) of Muppiriyil in Thiruvalla; and Varun, a native of Niranam. Two of the remaining accused are still at large.