Kochi: Tracking jellyfish along India’s coastline is now easier than ever. These stinging creatures, notorious for damaging fishermen’s nets and posing risks to swimmers, can now be monitored in real time.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has, for the first time in the country, developed a Jellyfish Information Portal (JellyAIIP). This web-based platform provides rapid updates on areas where jellyfish are congregating or reaching the coastal seas, including incidents of jellyfish washing up on beaches.

Jellyfish pose a growing concern for both fishermen and tourists. While previously restricted to a few isolated areas, they are now increasingly appearing even on popular beaches.

The portal offers detailed information and analyses on jellyfish distribution along India’s coastline. Users can access data on jellyfish hotspots, species observed, seasonal trends and sizes etc, among others. With a centralised digital database and an interactive geospatial interface, the platform will serve as a valuable tool for researchers, fishermen and beachgoers alike. It also provides guidance on first aid for jellyfish stings and contact details for emergency assistance along major beaches and coastal areas.

The portal was inaugurated by Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, at a function held at the INCOIS campus in Hyderabad. Dr T M Balakrishnan Nair, Director of INCOIS, said the portal would play a crucial role in raising awareness about the risks associated with jellyfish along the coast.