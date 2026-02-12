Mananthavady: The Kabini River, a vital source of life and livelihood in Wayanad, is under siege. A recent study has revealed the presence of microplastics in the river and its tributaries, raising serious concerns about the ecological health of this river system.

The discovery comes from a study conducted by the Department of Zoology at Mary Matha College, Mananthavady, which confirmed the presence of microplastics in the river. This latest finding follows an earlier study carried out years ago, which had highlighted excessive algal growth, commonly known as algal bloom, in the Kabini.

The coexistence of algal blooms and microplastic contamination has heightened worries among environmentalists and researchers. Microplastics are tiny plastic particles resulting from the breakdown of industrial products such as plastics, cosmetics and toothpaste etc. According to researchers, the combination of algal blooms caused by uncontrolled waste disposal and fertiliser runoff and the growing presence of microplastics could severely disrupt the river's delicate ecosystem.

The study, led by Dr Sanu V Francis, found the highest concentration of microplastics at the confluence where the Panamaram and Mananthavady rivers meet, while the lowest levels were recorded in Thirunelli and Begur regions. When microplastics enter water bodies, small aquatic organisms consume them, allowing the particles to move up the food chain and potentially reach humans and other organisms.

Excessive algal growth reduces oxygen levels in the river, creating conditions unsuitable for fish and other aquatic life. Meanwhile, microplastics can interfere with the digestive systems of aquatic organisms, adversely affecting their growth and reproduction. These pollutants will degrade water quality and can eventually threaten drinking water supplies. Researchers warn that the disruption of Kabini’s ecological balance could have far-reaching consequences for the region’s biodiversity.

Commenting on the study, Dr Sanu said the steady rise of pollution in the Kabini was is a major cause for concern.“Although microplastic levels in the Kabini are currently lower than those reported in other Indian rivers, the trend is worrying. Studies to track the spread of plastics through the food chain are already underway. Our latest research will be published in the upcoming issue of Sustainability, an international Scopus-indexed journal from the University of Florence (Università di Firenze), Italy,” Dr Sanu added.

The study was carried out by a team including college research scholar Shruti Rajeevan, research intern Alinda Shaji, researchers from Cochin University of Science and Technology Dr Georfine Joseph, Dr Lathika Sicily Thomas and Dr Aishwarya Purushothaman, along with Dr Jimli C Jacob from Nirmalagiri College.