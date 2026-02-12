Key events in Kerala today: Aranmula mirror exhibition, National Archery Championship mark Feb 12
Kerala is hosting a diverse array of events on Thursday, with significant cultural, religious, and sporting activities scheduled across its districts.
Aranmula Mirror Exhibition and Sales Fair and National Archery Championship in Kochi are some of the key events scheduled in Kerala on Thursday.
Kozhikode
- Bilathikulam Siva Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajnam – Vayappuram Vasudeva Prasad, 6 pm.
- Thalakkulathur Kunniparambath Bhagavathi Temple: Kalamkari Festival, 8 pm.
- Sreekanteswara Temple: Shivaratri Festival – Chakyar Koothu, 5.30 pm. Celebration procession by Kottooli Nellikkode Local Committee, 6 pm.
- MES College of Arts and Science, Chathamangalam: Calicut University B-Zone “Gala Qulifo” – Off-stage competitions, 10 am.
- Kairali Showroom, BSNL Customer Service Centre, Mananchira: Aranmula Mirror Exhibition and Sales Fair, 10 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: Kerala Sanskrit Teachers Federation State Conference – State Committee Meeting, 5 pm.
- Sree Ramakrishna Prayer Hall, Meenchanda: Swadhyaya Satsang – Sree Ramakrishna Vachanamritam class, 5 pm.
Kochi
- Taj Vivanta Hotel, Marine Drive: Southern Regional Security Conference organised by the Department of Telecommunications, 9.30 am.
- North 7 Hotel: Weigh-in session for “Keep Fit Mr Kerala” and “Mr King Kerala” competitions, organised by Kerala Health Club Organisation and Charitable Trust, 2 pm.
- Mullassery Chakreshwari Temple, A L Jacob Road: Installation Day Festival – Sopana Sangeetham, 6.15 pm; Thiruvathirakali, 6.45 pm; Devotional Karaoke Music Fest, 7 pm.
- Le Meridien Hotel, Kundannoor: International Conference of the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Inauguration by Justice Devan Ramachandran, 6 pm.
- St Francis Assisi Cathedral, Ernakulam: Feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Divine Mercy Blessing and Proclamation of the Word, 5 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Kochi FM Swarakoottu, 6.30 pm.
- Sacred Heart (SH) College, Thevara: National Archery Championship – Inauguration, 11 am.
Thiruvananthapuram
- YMCA Hall: Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association State Conference – Delegates’ Meet inaugurated by MP Adoor Prakash, 3 pm.
- Balasubrahmanya Swami Temple, Kowdiar: Devotional Music Programme in connection with Shivaratri Festival, 7 pm.
- Sankara Narayana Swami Temple, Kulasekharam: Shivaratri Festival – Karaoke Music Fest, 8.15 pm.
- Manikanteswaram Mahadeva Temple: Shivaratri Festival – Kaikottikali, 7.30 pm.