Kollam: The newly constructed multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Kollam Junction Railway Station will be formally inaugurated on February 14, 2026, at 3.30 pm. The project has been developed as part of the station's ongoing redevelopment.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the facility. MP N K Premachandran, Kollam Mayor A K Hafeez, MLAs M Naushad and M Mukesh, the District Panchayat President, Corporation councillors, other elected representatives, passengers and members of the public are expected to attend the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Built at a cost of under ₹30 crore, the five-storey reinforced concrete structure has a total built-up area of around 11,450 square metres. The facility has been designed with modern safety systems and passenger-friendly features.

Strategically located near Puthiyakavu Temple and adjacent to the railway station, the complex provides easy access to the highway, making it convenient for commuters and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parking facility can accommodate over 200 two-wheelers and more than 130 four-wheelers simultaneously, significantly streamlining organised parking at Kollam Junction.

The MLCP is part of the fast-progressing redevelopment works at the station, aimed at improving passenger amenities, reducing congestion and upgrading infrastructure to meet the growing needs of travellers and daily commuters.