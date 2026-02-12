Kozhikode: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) suspended the supervising staff member of the Olavanna toll plaza on NH 66 following complaints of misbehaviour with commuters. Pushpendu Bera was suspended on Wednesday after NHAI authorities received a series of complaints regarding the conduct of toll collection staff at the plaza.

NHAI has directed the toll collection agency to immediately relieve the supervisor from toll operations and deploy a suitable replacement. In a directive issued by NHAI Project Director Prashant Dubey, the agency was also instructed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that strict discipline and proper public dealing are maintained at the toll plaza.

Citing provisions in the contract agreement between NHAI and the toll collecting agency, the directive stated that personnel deployed by the contractor must not misbehave with members of the public and must observe strict discipline and decency in their conduct.

It also clarified that NHAI will not be liable for any misconduct or misdeeds involving the contractor or its personnel in criminal or civil cases, and that the contractor will be responsible for the consequences of any such incidents.

The contractor is required to immediately inform the authority if any such incident occurs. The directive further noted that the user fee collection agency in Olavanna toll plaza had failed to adhere to the provisions of the contract agreement.

The latest action by NHAI follows complaints from a group of road users alleging that they were assaulted by toll collection staff. A video of the altercation between staff members and commuters went viral on social media.

Subsequently, PWD Minister P A Muhammed Riyas sought clarification from the PWD Roads Division and NHAI regarding the incident.