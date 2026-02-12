Sabarimala: The doors of the Sabarimala temple were opened on Thursday evening for the Kumbha month poojas, with thousands of devotees gathering to seek darshan.

The temple was opened at 5 pm by head priest Prasad E D in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. The ceremonial lamp was lit after the sanctum was opened, following which the sacred fire was kindled in the Aazhi below the Pathinettam Padi, the holy 18 steps.

Large numbers of devotees had been waiting to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. On the first day of the Kumbha month, February 13, the temple will open for darshan at 5 am. From Kumbha 1 onwards, Padipooja will be conducted at the Pathinettam Padi after Deeparadhana each day.

The temple will be closed at 10 pm on February 17 after the completion of the Kumbha month poojas.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has advised devotees planning a pilgrimage to book their virtual queue slots in advance. Darshan slots can be reserved through the official website, www.sabarimalaonline.org.