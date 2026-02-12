The Thiruvalla Police, who are currently probing the sexual assault of a female staff member at a spa here, are likely to add one more person to the list of accused.

The police have identified the 7th accused after examining the CCTV footage from the incident. The accused, who is yet to be named was spotted dropping off the others at the spa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since receiving the complaint, the police arrested Subin Alexander Chacko, alias 'Maranam Subin,' of Pappanavelil in Kuttapuzha, Berlin Das of Muppiriyil in Thiruvalla, Varun of Niranam and Prashobh, alias “Rokan”.

Two more accused, Kiran and Sajin, who were in hiding since the incident, surrendered on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the gang forced its way into the spa and demanded ₹50,000 as extortion money. When the woman staff member refused to pay, the accused allegedly threatened and assaulted her. They reportedly dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The gang also allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone before fleeing the premises after snatching ₹2,500 from another staff member.