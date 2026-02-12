Mananthavadi: A wild elephant attacked a woman returning home after collecting firewood from the forest on Thursday at Tirunelli near here.

The victim is Devaki (32), a native of Gundikaparambu in the first ward of the Tirunelli village panchayat. The jumbo reportedly charged at her around 5.20 pm while she was heading home along with a few women.

She was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi, and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, as some of her injuries were serious.

According to doctors, she sustained a fracture in one of her legs and injuries to her head.

A team of forest officials was present at the hospital to ensure that she received the best possible treatment. Forest department personnel escorted her to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

“Her condition is not critical. She was shifted to Kozhikode as the Mananthavadi Government Medical College Hospital has certain limitations and is still facing some teething problems,” said officials.