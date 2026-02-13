Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday said that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has undertaken crucial projects, including the Angamaly–Erumeli Sabari Rail project and the widening of the MC Road, since 2016. According to him, KIIFB has been spearheading over 1,200 projects worth ₹1.1 lakh crore over the past 10 years.

On Friday morning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting of KIIFB to evaluate its performance and review ongoing projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before today’s meeting, KIIFB had taken up projects worth ₹1 lakh crore. After the meeting, the total has increased to ₹1.1 lakh crore,” the state finance minister told the media.

Key projects under the board include the Angamaly–Erumeli Sabari Rail project worth ₹1,900 crore, the ₹5,217-crore four-laning of the MC Road from Kesavadasapuram to Angamaly, and land acquisition for the K-Space Aerospace Control Systems Complex (ACSC) at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, estimated at ₹600 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that KIIFB has so far spent ₹38,608.52 crore on approved projects and completed work worth ₹24,734.58 crore.

Balagopal also claimed that the Centre’s approach towards Kerala has been different compared to other states, with the state often being asked to bear 50 per cent or more of the cost of development projects such as the Sabari Rail, national highway widening, and Vizhinjam seaport construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the press conference, his office released a statement saying that KIIFB has approved projects across sectors, including roads, bridges, education, health, drinking water supply, local self-government, planning, economic affairs, irrigation, and transport, aimed at boosting large-scale infrastructure development in the state.