The Kodungallur police have arrested a priest in connection with the rape of a minor girl who had visited the temple for darshan. The accused has been identified as Shaji, a resident of Kondiyara House in Paybasar, Eriyad.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped three times by the accused. The priest reportedly called the girl under the pretext of warding off evil influences and then sexually assaulted her. Though the girl had arrived at the temple with her family, the accused isolated her in a room before committing the crime.

The incidents occurred in 2024 and 2025. The matter came to light when the girl confided in a relative, who then informed the family. Following this, the girl's relatives lodged a complaint with the Kodungallur police.

After recording the minor's statement, the police took Shaji into custody late last night.