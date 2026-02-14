Kottayam: In a moving act of communal harmony, the Kumaranalloor Mecca Masjid opened its doors to help a grieving family, arranging space to keep the body of a 62 year old Hindu woman and enabling her relatives to perform the final prayers with dignity.

Omana, wife of Rajendran of Perumpanayil house located opposite the mosque, passed away on Thursday at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital following a cardiac arrest. With the narrow approach road to her home making it impossible to bring in the body and the mobile mortuary, mosque authorities stepped in without hesitation and offered the Padasala hall in the mosque for the arrangements.

The body was brought to the hall in the evening. Hindu rites were performed there on Friday, after which the cremation was carried out at the Muttambalam crematorium. Omana is survived by her daughter, Jyothika.

The arrangements were coordinated under the leadership of mosque committee member Mohammad Faisal.