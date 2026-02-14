Thiruvananthapuram: Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has responded to actor Premkumar’s allegation that the government removed him from the post of Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy for supporting the ASHA workers’ protest.

Responding to the concerns raised by Premkumar, Cherian said the government respects the right of individuals to express their opinions, even when those views differ from those of the government or the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“The government fully upholds the democratic right of cultural activists associated with public institutions to express their personal views. We do not insist that their opinions must always align with those of the government or the LDF,” the minister said.

Cherian clarified that the change in leadership at the Film Academy did not stem from Premkumar’s statements or political stance. He said the government reconstituted the academy’s governing body after its term ended, in line with standard administrative procedure.

“The previous committee completed its tenure. We appointed a new committee as part of the routine process. Indian cinema’s pride, Resul Pookutty, has assumed charge as Chairman. This decision was not a removal of Premkumar,” Cherian said.

He added that Premkumar had served effectively as Vice-Chairman and later as Chairman-in-Charge following the resignation of director Ranjith. “He carried out his responsibilities efficiently and satisfactorily. I personally had a positive experience working with him and have always appreciated his contributions,” the minister said.

Cherian further stated that if there had been any communication lapse in conveying information regarding his stepping down from the post, the matter would be examined. He added that if Premkumar had experienced any concern or distress in this regard, the government would take the initiative to resolve it through discussion.

“The government has no policy of sidelining individuals for expressing their views. We regard the opinions of cultural leaders, whether it is Sachidanandan or Premkumar, as their personal positions. We do not act against anyone on that basis,” he said.

Premkumar earlier alleged that the government removed him from the Chairman’s post for expressing support for the ASHA workers’ agitation. He also claimed that he did not receive a formal farewell and described the decision as discriminatory, drawing comparisons with Kerala Sahitya Akademi Chairman K Satchidanandan.