Thrissur: The disruption of Thrissur Pooram 2024 is back in the headlines as the Crime Branch on Friday submitted its inquiry report. The probe team dismissed allegations of a conspiracy by officials behind the disruption and held the Thiruvambady Devaswom responsible. However, CPI leader VS Sunil Kumar rubbished the findings and demanded a probe against the then district collector VS Krishna Theja IAS.

“We cannot conclude the case based solely on the Crime Branch report. The three-tier inquiry must be completed. There have been attempts to portray the disruption as a result of interference by the LDF government. No one has seen the Crime Branch report yet. I have repeatedly demanded a probe into the role of the district collector in the disruption. I strongly suspect his role from the beginning,” Sunil Kumar told the media on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am waiting for the government’s decision on the three-tier inquiry. I don’t think Thiruvambady Devaswom would attempt to sabotage the Pooram. The political conspiracy behind the Thrissur Pooram disruption must be uncovered. Some people in the Devaswom and the police are also involved in it,” he added.

Training his guns on collector Krishna Theja, he alleged that the official was aware of plans to interrupt the festival rituals. The CPI leader argued that the collector had instructed that ministers and MLAs should not visit the venue. The former minister demanded that the probe team name Krishna Theja as the first accused in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, the CPI leader reiterated that there was a political conspiracy and claimed that everyone knows who benefited from it. He also alleged that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were part of the conspiracy.

At the same time, he added that he was not interested in triggering a fresh controversy when only two months were left for the Pooram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Thrissur DCC president Joseph Tajet reiterated that the disruption was carried out jointly by the police and the district administration. He also accused the CPM of maintaining ties with the BJP and raised political allegations in this regard.