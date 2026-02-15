Kochi: Prominent Shiva temples across Kerala witnessed a heavy rush of devotees from the early hours of Sunday as Hindu devotees observed Mahashivratri and paid homage to their ancestors. Long queues were seen at major shrines such as Sreekandeswaram Mahadeva Temple, Chenkal Maheswaram Shiva Parvathi Temple, Vadakkunnathan Temple, Aluva Mahadeva Temple and Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, where devotees gathered for special prayers and rituals.

In Aluva, thousands congregated along the banks of the Periyar river to perform ‘Balitharppanam’, the ritual offering to ancestors that holds special significance on Shivratri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary platforms were set up along the riverbanks, and additional priests were appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals.

Many devotees also took part in the ‘samooha ponkala’ ritual at the Chenkal temple on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temple authorities and devaswom boards made elaborate arrangements, including crowd control measures, extra counters for offerings and improved lighting facilities, to enable hassle-free darshan.

Police personnel were deployed in and around major temples to manage traffic and maintain law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following tradition, several devotees observed day-long fasts and stayed awake through the night, participating in bhajans and cultural programmes held at temple premises.

Devotees of all ages and genders joined in large numbers for midnight rituals conducted at various shrines.

Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed every year across Kerala with prayers, fasting and night-long worship.