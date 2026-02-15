Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court of India will consider the review petitions related to the Sabarimala women entry issue on February 16. The petitions were filed against the apex court’s 2018 verdict allowing women to enter the Ayyappa temple. A three-member bench chaired by the Chief Justice of India will hear the pleas.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, September 28, 2018, paved the way for entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

The Supreme Court last considered the case in 2019. It is learnt that petitions highlighting the religious customs of the temple will also be taken up during the hearing on Monday. The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala will inform the court of its stance on women’s entry into the popular hill shrine. All eyes are on the government’s stand, as it is expected to play a key role in shaping the LDF’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections.

When the apex court ordered in 2018 that women be allowed to enter the Ayyappa temple, the LDF government took steps to implement the verdict. This triggered a series of protests across the state, as devotees and political parties took to the streets seeking protection of traditional customs.

Addressing the media in Palakkad, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the party leadership cannot pre-emptively declare the government’s stand. At the same time, he added that he hopes the government will take a position that upholds democratic values while protecting the interests of devotees.

“It is a complicated case. The CPM will reveal its stance on the matter when required,” Govindan said.

Meanwhile, NSS state secretary Sukumaran Nair on Sunday expressed hope that the LDF government would revise its earlier affidavit. He said the government had realised the sentiments of devotees and that he was waiting to see its stand before the Supreme Court.

In 2020, the LDF government informed the SC that a total of 51 women entered Sabarimala since the pronouncement of the 2018 verdict. The government has listed the names of 51 women, along with other details including Aadhaar card and addresses. Most of the women are from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Goa. None of the names are from Kerala.