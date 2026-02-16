The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted the possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala on February 21 and 22, following the formation of a low-pressure system over the south of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.

The weather agency said heavy rain measuring between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours is likely to occur in the state, especially the southern districts, during these two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on February 19. On February 20, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

According to the IMD, the expected rainfall in Kerala is linked to a low-pressure area that formed over the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the Indian Ocean on February 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The system is currently located to the south of Sri Lanka. It is expected to move towards the southern part of the Indian peninsula by February 18 and then gradually move westwards by February 20. From that point onwards, Kerala may start experiencing rainfall," said Neetha K Gopal, Head of the Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

She said the state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on February 19 and 20, while heavy rainfall could occur on February 21 and 22. However, she added that the exact intensity of the system cannot be determined at this stage. "The system is expected to bring rainfall to Kerala, particularly to the southern districts," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neetha added that there is no need for any caution or panic.