O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026' and Art Competitions in Kottayam, valedictory function of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode and so on, are some of the events in Kozhikode on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club Hall: Thikkurissi Foundation's Literary Seminar and Poets' Meet, 9:30 am

Thikkurissi Foundation's Literary Seminar and Poets' Meet, 9:30 am Peroorkada SAP Parade Ground: Flag-off of new police vehicles by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11:45 am

Flag-off of new police vehicles by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11:45 am Indira Bhavan: Inauguration of Veekshanam Daily's Golden Jubilee celebrations by A.K. Antony and K.C. Venugopal MP, 10:00 am

Inauguration of Veekshanam Daily's Golden Jubilee celebrations by A.K. Antony and K.C. Venugopal MP, 10:00 am Joint Council Hall: O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum, 4:00 pm

O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum, 4:00 pm Loyola College of Social Sciences: Prof. Jacob John Kattakayam Memorial Lecture, organized by the Institute of Social Research and Action, 11:00 am

Prof. Jacob John Kattakayam Memorial Lecture, organized by the Institute of Social Research and Action, 11:00 am Sreevaraham Chembai Hall: Chembai Award Ceremony by K. Jayakumar, 5:30 pm

Chembai Award Ceremony by K. Jayakumar, 5:30 pm Vellayambalam K.V. Surendranath Hall: Republic Conclave organized by the K.V. Surendranath Study Centre, featuring K. Prakash Babu, 5:00 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam

Kottayam K.C. Mammen Mappillai Hall: KSTA State Conference. Council Election – 7:30 am, Delegates' Meet – 8:30 am, Lecture – 9:00 am, Farewell Meeting – 10:00 am.

KSTA State Conference. Council Election – 7:30 am, Delegates' Meet – 8:30 am, Lecture – 9:00 am, Farewell Meeting – 10:00 am. Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art Competitions – 9:00 am, Short Film Screening – 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, Book Release – 4:30 pm, Dialogue – 5:00 pm, Lecture – 5:30 pm, Chakyar Koothu – 6:30 pm.

KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art Competitions – 9:00 am, Short Film Screening – 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, Book Release – 4:30 pm, Dialogue – 5:00 pm, Lecture – 5:30 pm, Chakyar Koothu – 6:30 pm. Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: A friendly get-together, 'Nanmayode Naadinoppam', organized by the Social Justice Forum in association with the CMS College NSS Unit. Inauguration by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 10:30 am.

Ernakulam

Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' art exhibition – 10:00 am

'Pocket Statements' art exhibition – 10:00 am Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on the topic 'Is the high-speed rail project a solution to Kerala's travel problems?' – 10:30 am

Seminar on the topic 'Is the high-speed rail project a solution to Kerala's travel problems?' – 10:30 am Edappally Changampuzha Park: C P Rajasekharan commemoration and a Bharatanatyam recital by Divya Keerthi – 5:30 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode