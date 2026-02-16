Key events in Kerala today: Literary Seminar, Art exhibition on Feb 16
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including literary seminars, art exhibitions, book releases, and cultural commemorations.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including literary seminars, art exhibitions, book releases, and cultural commemorations.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including literary seminars, art exhibitions, book releases, and cultural commemorations.
O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026' and Art Competitions in Kottayam, valedictory function of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode and so on, are some of the events in Kozhikode on Monday, February 16, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club Hall: Thikkurissi Foundation's Literary Seminar and Poets' Meet, 9:30 am
- Peroorkada SAP Parade Ground: Flag-off of new police vehicles by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11:45 am
- Indira Bhavan: Inauguration of Veekshanam Daily's Golden Jubilee celebrations by A.K. Antony and K.C. Venugopal MP, 10:00 am
- Joint Council Hall: O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum, 4:00 pm
- Loyola College of Social Sciences: Prof. Jacob John Kattakayam Memorial Lecture, organized by the Institute of Social Research and Action, 11:00 am
- Sreevaraham Chembai Hall: Chembai Award Ceremony by K. Jayakumar, 5:30 pm
- Vellayambalam K.V. Surendranath Hall: Republic Conclave organized by the K.V. Surendranath Study Centre, featuring K. Prakash Babu, 5:00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam K.C. Mammen Mappillai Hall: KSTA State Conference. Council Election – 7:30 am, Delegates' Meet – 8:30 am, Lecture – 9:00 am, Farewell Meeting – 10:00 am.
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art Competitions – 9:00 am, Short Film Screening – 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, Book Release – 4:30 pm, Dialogue – 5:00 pm, Lecture – 5:30 pm, Chakyar Koothu – 6:30 pm.
- Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: A friendly get-together, 'Nanmayode Naadinoppam', organized by the Social Justice Forum in association with the CMS College NSS Unit. Inauguration by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 10:30 am.
Ernakulam
- Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' art exhibition – 10:00 am
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on the topic 'Is the high-speed rail project a solution to Kerala's travel problems?' – 10:30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: C P Rajasekharan commemoration and a Bharatanatyam recital by Divya Keerthi – 5:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Govt. School of Nursing Auditorium: Lamp lighting ceremony for the 64th student batch. DMO Dr K K Rajaram, 10:00 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors, 10:00 am.
- Aathma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: Aathma Global Art Movement's 'Dear Vincent' exhibition, 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' by Shiny Sajeesh. Inauguration by K K Rema MLA, 10:30 am.
- Vellimadukunnu Govt. Press Auditorium: Kerala Govt. Press Workers Congress District Convention, 11:00 am.
- Kalanthode MES College: Valedictory function of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival (Kalotsavam), 3:00 pm.
- Khadi Emporium Hall, Mittai Theruvu: Commemoration of the 68th death anniversary of freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, organized by the Maulana Azad Cultural Forum. Inauguration by U.K. Kumaran, 4:30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Release of the book 'Akathekku Thurakkunna Vathilukal' (Doors that Open Inwards) written by K.F. George. The book will be released by poet P.K. Gopi, 5:00 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: Release of the poetry collections 'Othiram Kadakam' and 'Kilukkam'. U.K. Kumaran, P.P. Sreedharanunni, 4:00 pm.
- Near the Beach Corporation Office: Childhood cancer awareness program organized by the Medical College Patient Care Unit.