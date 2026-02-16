Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to examine and implement a project for the scientific removal and disposal of water hyacinth from Parvathi Puthannaar, Akkulam and Veli water bodies, subject to the approval of the District Planning Committee.

Commission Chairperson Alexander Thomas issued the directive after receiving a proposal from Dr G Nagendra Prabhu, scientific adviser, outlining a comprehensive plan to remove and process the invasive plant. The Commission asked the District Collector to forward a copy of the proposal to the Corporation Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal also recommends producing value-added products from water hyacinth and generating environmentally friendly employment opportunities. The Deputy Collector (Disaster Management), representing the District Collector, informed the Commission that authorities had received the proposal.

Acting on reports from the Corporation’s Clean City Manager and the Assistant Engineer of the Inland Water Transport Department that slaughter waste and other refuse were being dumped regularly in Parvathi Puthannaar, the Commission ordered strict monitoring by the police and Corporation officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Alexander Thomas directed the District Collector to convene an urgent meeting with the Clean City Manager, the ACPs of Fort and Shanghumugham, the Executive Engineer of the Major Irrigation Department and the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Inland Water Transport Department.

The Commission instructed officials to initiate stringent legal action against those responsible for dumping waste and directed the City Police Commissioner to provide adequate police support if required. It also ordered the formation of a sub-committee headed by the Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) to oversee compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission further directed the Inland Water Transport and Minor Irrigation departments to complete ongoing cleaning works without delay. It asked the District Collector to grant administrative sanction to estimates submitted by the Major Irrigation Department for clearing waste from Pazhavangadi and Ulloor canals. Officials must report the action taken within two months.

The District Collector informed the Commission that authorities have sanctioned ₹67 lakh to clear waste between SM Lock and Chacka in Parvathi Puthannaar. Under the Minor Irrigation Department, officials have approved ₹57.47 lakh to remove waste from Thettiyar and Kariyil canals and ₹22 lakh to clean Muttar, Koliyakode and Gangayar canals. Authorities have also allocated ₹5.50 lakh to remove waste from the Killi river between Mankottukadavu bridge and Kalady South bridge.

Officials have submitted an estimate for constructing a side wall and fencing along Ulloor canal for administrative approval, and work will begin shortly. They have also initiated pre-monsoon cleaning measures.