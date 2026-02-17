The Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected former MLA Antony Raju's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in the 1990 evidence-tampering case.

The order was passed by Sessions Judge Nazeera S. Earlier this month, the same court had suspended Raju's sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court–I, Nedumangad, had sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the Kerala Assembly.

The case pertains to the arrest of an Australian national, Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in 1990 for allegedly possessing 61.6 grams of charas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial First Class Magistrate Rubi Ismail found the first accused, KS Jose, a court clerk, and the second accused, Antony Raju, guilty of criminal conspiracy, causing the disappearance of evidence, fabricating false evidence, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and offences committed with common intention.