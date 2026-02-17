Changanassery: A family has installed a water cooler on the roadside, near their house, to help people quench their thirst in the sweltering summer heat.

Mukkadan Veettil Sebastian residing at Alphonsa Road, Changanassery placed the water cooler to ensure pure drinking water supply to anyone who needs it.

A purifier too has been installed along with the cooler so that people can enjoy safe drinking water. Sebastian replaced the old cooler that got damaged due to wear and tear with a brand new one.

Although the family is settled abroad, Sebastian flew down to his hometown the other day, just to install the new water cooler. People can collect pure drinking water from here free of cost at any time.