Kerala Secretariat Staff Association State Conference in Thiruvananthapuram, concluding conference of KPCC Samskara Sahithi's 'Utsav 2026' in Kottayam, session of Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission in Kochi, exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Joint Council Madana Mohanan Hall: Kerala Secretariat Staff Association State Conference, inauguration by CPM State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 11:30 am.

Kerala Secretariat Staff Association State Conference, inauguration by CPM State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 11:30 am. Kazhakkoottam Different Art Centre: Inauguration of Social Justice Week, 11:00 am.

Inauguration of Social Justice Week, 11:00 am. Joint Council Building, M.K.N. Chettiar Hall: Formation meeting of the organizing committee for the Joint Council Thiruvananthapuram North District Conference, 3:00 pm.

Formation meeting of the organizing committee for the Joint Council Thiruvananthapuram North District Conference, 3:00 pm. Sreevaraham Chembai Hall: Scholarship distribution for music students, 5:30 pm.

Scholarship distribution for music students, 5:30 pm. Kanakakkunnu: Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6:00 pm.

Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6:00 pm. Press Club: Kuttipuzha Krishnapilla Centre for Rationalist Studies Annual Conference and Bruno Commemoration, 4:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam

Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Inauguration of the concluding conference of KPCC Samskara Sahithi's 'Utsav 2026'. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal MP – 5:30 pm.

Inauguration of the concluding conference of KPCC Samskara Sahithi's 'Utsav 2026'. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal MP – 5:30 pm. DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10:00 am.

Ernakulam

TDM Hall: Bhagavata Saptaha Jnanayajnam (a week-long spiritual discourse on the Bhagavata Purana) led by Moorkannur Sreehari Namboothiri, former Melsanthi (Chief Priest) of Guruvayur. Discourse: 6:30 am, Bhajan (devotional songs): 1:00 pm.

Bhagavata Saptaha Jnanayajnam (a week-long spiritual discourse on the Bhagavata Purana) led by Moorkannur Sreehari Namboothiri, former Melsanthi (Chief Priest) of Guruvayur. Discourse: 6:30 am, Bhajan (devotional songs): 1:00 pm. Edappally Pathadippalam PWD Rest House: Session of Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission – 10:00 am.

Session of Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission – 10:00 am. Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: "Pocket Statements" art exhibition: 10:00 am.

"Pocket Statements" art exhibition: 10:00 am. Le Meridien Convention Centre: International Buyer-Seller Meet 'Tradex–MSME Meet' organized by the Department of Industries: 10:30 am.

International Buyer-Seller Meet 'Tradex–MSME Meet' organized by the Department of Industries: 10:30 am. Pallimukku Sree Sankara Lodge Theosophical Society: Adyar Day Celebration, lecture by K Dinakaran – 5:00 pm.

Adyar Day Celebration, lecture by K Dinakaran – 5:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam - Cultural evening by the women members of Edappally Senior Citizens Forum: 5:30 pm. Pusthakavicharam (Book discussion) – K K Nimmy presents E Santhosh Kumar's 'Thapomayiyude Achan': 6:30 pm.

Aazhchavattam - Cultural evening by the women members of Edappally Senior Citizens Forum: 5:30 pm. Pusthakavicharam (Book discussion) – K K Nimmy presents E Santhosh Kumar's 'Thapomayiyude Achan': 6:30 pm. Thevara SH College Ground: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 9:00 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode