Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday escalated his criticism of party colleagues, a day after triggering controversy by saying the Left Democratic Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan would retain power in Kerala.

In a series of sharp remarks, Aiyar described Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as an “unprincipled careerist”, called AICC general secretary K C Venugopal a “rowdy”, and took a swipe at senior Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala. However, he referred to Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan as a “secular socialist”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never met a more unprincipled careerist than Shashi Tharoor who, because Congress did not make him foreign minister, is now trying to become Modi’s foreign minister. The Congress party was built on principles, not opportunism,” Aiyar said.

He also targeted party spokesperson Pawan Khera, calling him a “puppet”. “Pawan Khera is just a puppet. He has allied with MA Baby in Delhi and he is getting upset about my being allied with Pinarayi Vijayan here,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacking Venugopal, Aiyar said, “Can you imagine the condition of a party which raises a rowdy like K C Venugopal to the level of Sardar Patel for Rahul Gandhi? That is all I need to say.”

Continuing his attack, Aiyar criticised Chennithala for seeking action against him and said it was not for him to decide on his expulsion. Asked about UDF leaders claiming the front would return to power with over 100 seats in the Assembly, Aiyar said he was not from Kerala and not a voter in the state. “Why are you asking me about Ramesh Chennithala’s estimation of himself? He has twice lost elections. I don’t think he has the right,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Aiyar said Satheesan was the only Congress leader he admired. “Promise me that Satheesan will be the Chief Minister, and I am willing to withdraw my remark that Pinarayi will be the next CM,” he said. “He and I are the only secular socialists in the Congress party. We do not compromise on secularism and socialism.”

The controversy began on Sunday when Aiyar, speaking at the Vision 2031 conference organised by the Left government, said Vijayan would return to power in Kerala. His remarks drew sharp reactions from Congress leaders.

Distancing the party from his comments, Khera said Aiyar had no connection with the Congress for the past few years and spoke purely in his personal capacity. Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh asserted that the United Democratic Front would return to power in the state.

Chennithala termed Aiyar’s remarks unwarranted, while Venugopal said his views were personal and did not reflect the party’s stand.