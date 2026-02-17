It is only natural that childhood curiosity often finds expression in play and imitation. However, Pihu, also known as Sree Saivi, all of 4 now, has found hers behind a camera. The Palakkad-based child’s quiet attentiveness on photoshoots (watching, waiting, and framing moments) has drawn attention on social media. It also offers a glimpse of how early exposure and observation can shape unusual interests.

She came into the spotlight last November after Shafi Parambil, MP, shared a video of her on Instagram. The MP also shared photographs she had taken. The post quickly caught public attention.

Pihu taking photo of MP Shafi Parambil. Photo: instagram/cam_girl_pihu/

Pihu is the eldest daughter of Vipin Das and Sreeehma Sreedharan in Palakkad. Vipin is a professional photographer with over 15 years of experience. The couple runs a studio named Videobeats in the district.

“She started early on. I casually handed her a small camera while at a friend’s child’s birthday party. She began using it by mimicking other photographers. I made the camera ready for the shoot and the rest was her job. What surprised me was the way she handled the device with utmost care, even then. That boosted my confidence. She captured around 10 good photos in her first attempt,” Vipin told Onmanorama.

From home to photoshoots

Pihu began accompanying her father on outdoor photoshoots after her mother became pregnant with their second child and moved to her maternal home. The change helped shape her interest and familiarity with photography.

Though she is too young to learn technical details, Vipin says she has a natural aptitude that helps her identify the best angles. When the light is dim, she knows how to adjust the camera. Her observation skills and attention to detail, developed largely by watching and mimicking her father, have played a role in shaping her abilities.

Recently, many visitors at Kalpathi Ratholsavam noticed the child clicking photographs while safely supported by her father. Recalling the experience, Vipin said she appeared completely at ease and enjoyed the visual spectacle.

Pihu at Kalpathi Ratholsavam. Photo: instagram/cam_girl_pihu/

“She clicked many photos that day. A photo of a woman street vendor is my favourite one. She posed for Pihu. People who noticed her at the event were very curious. Some of them even turned models for her,” he said.

In a video shared on an Instagram page created in her name, she is seen photographing a policeman at Kalpathi.

Pihu also turned photographer during her mother’s maternity photoshoot. Visuals of the mother-daughter duo went viral on social media recently.

“When we went to a resort at Attappady for the maternity photoshoot, she asked her mother to pose for her click. And she enjoyed it a lot,” Vipin recollected.

Pihu’s mother Sreeshma said that the child had shown interest in taking photos on mobile phones before using professional camera.

Pihu during maternity photoshoot of her mother: Photo: instagram/cam_girl_pihu/

“Initially, she started taking photos on a mobile phone, and I didn’t take it seriously, thinking it was just a habit of any child attracted to such devices. But when she showed interest in using a professional camera, I was surprised. Her father was very confident in her,” said Pihu’s mother, Sreeshma.

“Actually, we started her Instagram page only to archive her photos. We had no intention of making it public. Videos of her taking photos, shared by her father, went viral on social media. Some people commented, ‘100% professional,’ and some said, ‘She knows the job.’ Then I started thinking more deeply about her photography skills and realised that she has a strong aptitude for it,” she added.

Work and silent modes

“Pihu has been using my old Sony camera. Now, she identifies it as Pihu’s camera and picks it up whenever she is in the mood to click pictures,” he said.

According to Vipin, Pihu throws tantrums like any other child. She watches cartoons such as ‘Masha and the Bear’ and occasionally demands her parents’ mobile phone.

“She talks very little and is not interested in phone conversations or vlogging. I think she is too young for it now. I do have plans of starting a vlogging channel with her, but it is too early,” he said.

Pihu with her family. Photo: Special Arrangement/ Vipin Videobeats

He added that applying for a record recognising the youngest photographer is also being considered.

Unnecessary criticism

“Some people criticise me, saying I’m forcing my child into photography. But she is too young. Her interests will naturally change as she grows up. As parents, we are open to supporting her in all phases of life. Let her decide her future,” Vipin said.

“If she wants to continue in the profession, we will support her. The decision is always hers,” said Pihu's mother.

From the world of pictures, Pihu is set to step into the world of letters in the coming academic year, he added.

Unaware of her growing online attention, the young photographer continues to create everyday childhood memories with her parents and newborn sister at their home in Palakkad.