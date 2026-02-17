Kochi: Actor Jayaram arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi to provide a statement in the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft case. The actor was earlier directed to appear before the central agency’s Kochi zonal office to provide a detailed statement regarding his association with the prime suspects, especially Unnikrishnan Potty, and a pooja of gold plates held at his residence in Chennai.

Addressing the media before entering the ED office at around 11 am, the actor said that his cooperation with the ED’s investigation is a matter of faith and civic duty.

“For us Malayalis, Sabarimala is a very special emotion. If any kind of scam has occurred there, every Malayali is obligated to ensure that it is fully brought into light. I am also someone among those Malayalis,” Jayaram said.

The actor sought to clarify his presence at the office, framing it as an opportunity to assist the investigation.

“I have been invited to many temples in and outside Kerala for rituals like Aana-nadayiruthal (elephant offering) over the last 40 years. It was in that same capacity that they have invited me to the Puja of the door frames. If any information from my side can help the authorities bring the truth to light, it is a good thing. That is why I am here today, to share what I know,” he added.

Jayaram also said that those who may have exploited the temple for personal gain will have to be caught. “I will tell the ED what I know. If there are others to be caught, let them be caught. Otherwise, Lord Ayyappa will not spare them. I have been a devotee for over 50 years, and it is my duty to see this cleared up,” he said.

While the Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously recorded his statement in Chennai, the ED is now conducting an independent inquiry into the financial trail. The ED's investigation centres on the actor's association with prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potti. Specifically, the agency is looking to verify if any financial transactions occurred behind the scenes of private rituals held at Smart Creations and his residence where gold-plated temple panels were present.

While Jayaram has consistently maintained that his involvement was purely devotional and that he was unaware of any misappropriation, the ED aims to cross-verify his statement against documentary evidence and the testimonies of other accused officials who have already been interrogated. ED also seeks clarity on the timeline of the private pujas and any potential sponsorship leads.