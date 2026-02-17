Thrissur: The first hatchings of sea turtles after they received special mention in the latest Central Budget took place along the Punnayoor coastal area in Thrissur district earlier this week. In total, there were 103 hatchlings in the first batch. The hatchlings, which spent a single night on land, were shifted and released into the sea by volunteers.

The Central Budget, which made a significant allocation for conservation of sea turtles, also had a special mention about their presence in Kerala.

Despite the political controversy in the state over the special consideration in the budget for sea turtles while ignoring crucial sectors, the hatchings took place smoothly.

Sea turtles arrive in large numbers on the state’s coast from Chavakkad to Andathodu to lay eggs. During the last few years, around 25,000 eggs are being hatched annually under an initiative of the Kerala Forest Department. Volunteers are given training and financial support to carry out the task by Thrissur Social Forestry Section and Territorial Forest Division.

This year, six hatcheries have been arranged on seven beaches - Munakkadavu in Chavakkad, Blangad, Panchavady beach in Punnayoor panchayat, Akalad, Raja Beach, Pappaly beach in Punnayoorkulam panchayat and Andathodu beach. Among these beaches, a single hatchery is set up on two beaches - Pappaly and Andathodu. Over 10,000 eggs have been collected in around 100 cages installed on these beaches.

The first hatchlings were released to the sea from Akalad Kattilappally beach at a function attended by panchayat president Rasla Raheem, block panchayat member Safeena Najeeb, deputy range officer M P Anil Kumar, Grama Haritha Samithy chairman Latheef, Panchavady Grama Haritha Samithy chairman T P Ali and sea turtle conservationists Abdul Salam, Muhammed Ali, Shameer and Khadeeja.

“Environmentalists and local people have been ensuring the protection of sea turtles arriving in this area for breeding long before the Central Government announced the Budget proposal in this regard. We hope that the Budget announcement would bring about significant improvements in these efforts,” said a local conservationist.