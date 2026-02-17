Thamarassery: Health authorities on Monday inspected wells in the Karadi Thottakkara area after residents reported an unusual bluish discolouration in the water, triggering concern among locals.

Samples collected from the affected wells have been sent for analysis to the laboratory of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management in Kozhikode.The inspection was carried out by a team led by Taluk Hospital Health Inspector T P Shaji and Junior Health Inspector Gireesh Kumar.

The unusual colour was reported over the past few days in the wells belonging to Shinob and Abdul Azeez , residents of Karadi Thottakkara. Ward member Azad Karadi urged the Health Department to examine the water and initiate urgent action to allay public concerns.