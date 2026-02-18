Shoranur: The Railways has reintroduced the battery-operated car service at Palakkad Junction and Shoranur Junction railway stations following persistent demands from passengers, with a new agency taking over operations.

The service was first introduced at Shoranur station about a year ago. Although the previous contractor had operated it for over a month, it was discontinued after the Railways denied permission for these vehicles to cross the tracks. Subsequently, two such vehicles remained idle at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new contractor continues to charge ₹20 per passenger and ₹10 for luggage. The vehicle reaches other platforms by crossing the tracks through tiled crossing sections located at the far ends of each platform. However, since freight trains are longer, the vehicles cannot cross when such trains are present at the station. Earlier, the Railways had issued instructions prohibiting operations involving the crossing of railway tracks, which led to the suspension of the service.

Through a fresh tender process, another agency has now secured contracts to operate these battery-powered cars at both Shoranur and Palakkad stations. At present, Shoranur railway station has only a single foot overbridge connecting the platforms to the main entrance, making the service particularly beneficial for elderly passengers and those carrying heavy luggage.