Kochi: To celebrate three decades in operation, the Kerala-based real estate company HiLITE Group has gifted a fleet of 47 vehicles to its employees, an appreciation gesture valued at approximately ₹20 crore. The announcement, made during the company's 30th-anniversary event at HiLITE Olympus, comes alongside a major strategic roadmap to develop 50 million square feet of real estate across the state by 2030.

The vehicle distribution included a mix of luxury and premium models, ranging from high-end SUVs like Range Rovers, the Audi Q8, and Land Rover Defenders to popular mid-range vehicles such as the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, and the recently launched Skoda Kylaq. According to company officials, the move is intended to highlight a “people-centric” corporate culture within the organisation, which currently employs roughly 10,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the immediate employee rewards, the Group unveiled an ambitious expansion plan. The projected 50 million square foot expansion is expected to generate over two lakh jobs through a combination of IT parks, commercial hubs, and integrated urban ecosystems. “The scale we are announcing today reflects our confidence in Kerala’s future,” said Ajil Muhammed, CEO of HiLITE Group, noting that the projects are intended to strengthen local economic opportunities.

The company currently has ten additional malls in various stages of development across the state. The cornerstone of their future portfolio is the ongoing development at HiLITE City, which is slated to house a World Trade Center. The project, spanning 12.5 million square feet with an estimated investment of $680 m (approx. ₹5,600 cr), represents the Group's shift toward positioning the region on the global trade and investment map.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman P Sulaiman characterised the 30-year milestone as a transition point, stating that the company’s vision remains focused on creating “aspirational spaces” that can withstand long-term economic shifts.